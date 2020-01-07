It will give peace to Nirbhaya's family, country: Congress on death warrants against four convicts

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday welcomed the issuance of death warrants against the four Nirbhaya case convicts saying it would give peace to her family and the country, but rued the delay in justice delivery.

The convicts -- Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) -- will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, a Delhi court said on Tuesday.

Welcoming the order, Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev told PTI, "I feel justice delayed is justice denied. After changing so many laws, after the Verma committee report, still it took seven years."

"I heard somewhere that the government has said it will remove the right to appeal in a serious heinous crime. I feel right to appeal should not be totally done away with. But even in appellate jurisdiction in a serious crime like Nirbhaya, it should be time-bound," the Mahila Congress chief said.

She said Tuesday's ruling would give peace to Nirbhaya's family and the country.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.