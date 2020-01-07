JNU administration blames violence on students agitating against fee hike

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after masked men indulged in violence on the JNU campus and attacked students and faculty, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and requested him to call representatives from the university for discussions, senior home ministry officials said. The ministry has also sought a report from Delhi Police on the incident.

The ministry was monitoring the developments in the case at the highest level, said an official. “The investigation is on to nab the culprits and the MHA is in touch with Delhi Police. It has been asked to submit a detailed report,” he added.

The Delhi Police rejected the charge of reaching the JNU late despite several pleas by students’ unions, asserting that they responded to PCR calls and law-and-order situation professionally to control the violence on the campus.

Cautious criticism by BJP

While the BJP was measured in condemning the violence on JNU campus, its ally JD(U) sought an inquiry by a retired Supreme Court judge.Union minister Prakash Javadekar, while condemning the violence, questioned the presence of political leaders, including Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj Abhiyan. Claiming that there was a conspiracy to trigger unrest in the country, he said: “Yogendra Yadav reached the venue within 10 minutes, while others were also present. How is it possible? These people are deliberately causing unrest in the country.”

JD(U) national general secretary K C Tyagi was, however, forthright in condemning the violence. He questioned role of Delhi Police and the JNU administration. “We strongly condemn the attitude of the university vice-chancellor and other authorities who became silent spectators to the dirty game of the goons. Police officers also failed in performing their duties,” said Tyagi. Expressing solidarity with the students, he said the V-C and other administrators should be removed to ensure free probe.