Home Cities Delhi

JNU administration blames violence on students agitating against fee hike

The ministry was monitoring the developments in the case at the highest level, said an official.

Published: 07th January 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

JNUTU

JNU teachers protesting inside the university on Monday(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after masked men indulged in violence on the JNU campus and attacked students and faculty, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and requested him to call representatives from the university for discussions, senior home ministry officials said. The ministry has also sought a report from Delhi Police on the incident.  

PHOTO STORY: Bruised faces, vandalised campus: Here's how JNU looks in the aftermath of violence

The ministry was monitoring the developments in the case at the highest level, said an official. “The investigation is on to nab the culprits and the MHA is in touch with Delhi Police. It has been asked to submit a detailed report,” he added.

The Delhi Police rejected the charge of reaching the JNU late despite several pleas by students’ unions, asserting that they responded to PCR calls and law-and-order situation professionally to control the violence on the campus.

Cautious criticism by BJP
While the BJP was measured in condemning the violence on JNU campus, its ally JD(U) sought an inquiry by a retired Supreme Court judge.Union minister Prakash Javadekar, while condemning the violence, questioned the presence of political leaders, including Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj Abhiyan. Claiming that there was a conspiracy to trigger unrest in the country, he said: “Yogendra Yadav reached the venue within 10 minutes, while others were also present. How is it possible? These people are deliberately causing unrest in the country.”

JD(U) national general secretary K C Tyagi was, however, forthright in condemning the violence. He questioned role of Delhi Police and the JNU administration. “We strongly condemn the attitude of the university vice-chancellor and other authorities who became silent spectators to the dirty game of the goons. Police officers also failed in performing their duties,” said Tyagi. Expressing solidarity with the students, he said the V-C and other administrators should be removed to ensure free probe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU JNU fee hike JNU administration JNU violence
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp