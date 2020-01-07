Home Cities Delhi

Long-term wish of people of Delhi fulfilled: Kejriwal on death warrants against Nirbhaya convicts

The Delhi CM's deputy Manish Sisodia said people in the whole country had been waiting for this.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the issuance of death warrants against the Nirbhaya case convicts has fulfilled a long-term wish of the people of Delhi and hoped that it would be a lesson for people who misbehave with women.

"The decision has fulfilled a long-term wish of the Delhi people. I hope people who misbehave with women learn from this, that they will not be spared and law will take its course in their case," he told news channel AAJ TAK during his townhall meeting.

His deputy Manish Sisodia said people in the whole country had been waiting for this.

"People in the whole country had been waiting for this. It is a victory of the law. I am happy that hard work of her family, lawyers has paid off," he told reporters at a press conference.

The convicts -- Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) -- will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, a Delhi court said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

