Student, teacher diversity, the essence of JNU, is currently under attack: Faculty member

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “I have never seen this kind of situation inside our campus in the last 27 years that I have been here,” said a disheartened Kishore Kumar Jha, posted in the horticulture department of the premier institute.

Protesting the fee hike, large parts of the Jawaharlal Nehru University community does not see the VC M Jagadesh Kumar as a saviour but rather a Central government stooge.

“Around 40 per cent of the students who cannot afford this fee hike will drop out if the new structure is implemented, Student and teacher diversity is the very essence of JNU, which is currently under attack,” said Suresh Babu, a faculty member at School of Sciences.

ALSO READ: Attack in JNU organised, RSS-backed teachers promoting violence: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

“The JNU Vice-Chancellor should take collective responsibility in the matter and tender his resignation,” said Amita Singh, a professor at the Centre Study of Law and governance.

“Vice-chancellor is trying to forcefully start the registration process when he saw it is being boycotted at mass level, this VC is a puppet working on the directions of the BJP,” said a student staying at the Brahmaputra hostel.

“Very soon report from the security staff will we submitted to us on the extent of the damage, and after that an internal Proctoral enquiry will be ordered. It is for the last 70 days that the university has been paralysed by the agitation of a certain group of students. Fresh registration of students is stopped because our server system has also been damaged,” said Pramod Kumar, JNU registrar.

Impartial probe

Former JNU Chancellor and senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Monday slammed the university’s Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar over the violence on campus.

Expressing shock at the events at the university, Singh urged the Home Ministry to get the whole matter impartially probed and apprehend the masked miscreants.