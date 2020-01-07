What do you expect us to do before armed crowd: JNU security

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “What does one expect of me? ...to jump in front of a crowd of dozen men wielding sticks for a meager salary of Rs 24,000? It’s not worth breaking your bones for” said a rather de-motivated security staff member posted at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The JNU security, handled by a private security firm Cyclops Security service- which is involved in veteran welfare, has come under the scanner after last night’s incident.

With a strong force of more than 250 members they arrived at the JNU campus three months ago but does not enjoy a good reputation among students and teachers. Round the clock guarding the three gates — North gate (main entrance), VC gate and East Gate also known as (Mall Gate), the security agency has deputed ex-servicemen at hostels, schools, library and Administration Block.

However, the administration states that their work is “praise worthy”.“Students are not our enemies, we have heard what some of them have been saying recently about us it hurts me. What can a single security guard do, just in case a mob comes to attack students? This is just a job for me many of us have been getting call from friends and relatives asking about JNU and whether we are hurt. The whole country is watching” said Hawaldar Hukum Singh posted at JNU, belonging to Mathura Uttar Pradesh.

Some of the security guards pointed out that many times students bring in guests inside the campus without giving details about them. Since the violence took place students and teachers have blamed the security for being ‘mute spectators’ while innocent students were being brutally beaten up.

“As per the rule one guest is allowed but if a surprise inspection is done then sometimes two three guests are with one JNU member, we do not know their personal details, which can be a security risk of outsiders getting in. If we ask for details then students deny and make ruckus. I saw a group of men inside a hostel armed, just about when I was leaving for dinner at the mess at around 8:15 in the evening” added another security guard.

Camped near the Brahmaputra hostel in JNU, the Cyclops has set up few tents which serve as their residence since they moved into the campus.

Veer Singh, says “Guarding the main gates is no guarantee that no one will enter the campus. At any given point of time seven to eight guards are posted at each gate for safety. There are number of vehicles inside JNU belonging to people who not even stay here.”

JNU prof pulls out from panel citing univ crisis

Eminent economist and JNU professor C P Chandrasekhar on Monday said he had withdrawn from the newly-constituted 28-member Standing Committee on Statistics (SCES), chaired by former chief statistician Pranob Sen, citing the situation in the university.The committee was constituted to improve the quality of data amid criticism of the Centre over political interferences and is scheduled to meet on Tuesday. “I regret to inform you that because of the situation in JNU, where I stay, I will be unable to attend tomorrow’s meeting,” he wrote in an email to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.