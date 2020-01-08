BJP ropes in ‘experts’ to vet party’s publicity material

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For foolproof and effective campaign for the Assembly elections in the national capital, a team of ‘experts’, appointed by the central leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is closely monitoring and approving content and design of each publicity material being prepared by the party’s Delhi unit. Party leaders, associated the planning of election campaign, said that the ‘arrangement’ had been introduced so as not to leave room for any slip-ups.

One of the leaders added that even social media campaign-videos, images, logos, and catchphrases would require prior approval of the central leadership.“Campaign designing and content in the age of social media is very crucial. Even for a small mistake, there is no method for damage control. If a wrong message, picture or video is out in the public domain, it is impossible to undo the damage. There is no harm in getting such important things — content and publicity material — vetted by multiple experts,” he said.

Referring to a congratulatory tweet posted by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Navy Day last month, featuring a photo of two naval ships — one with a US flag, along with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda, a party functionary said that the tweet unnecessarily triggered a controversy though it was genuine picture taken from official website of the Indian Army.

“The picture was of a joint exercise with US Navy but yes, we could have used other pictures. Why should we give our opponents a chance? We are treading cautiously now. We shouldn’t look silly,” said the functionary. Another senior party functionary said, “Several videos were deleted from the party’s official page on a social media platform after a few leaders noticed and flagged ‘errors’. The videos, which were to showcase the poor performance of the AAP government, ended up showing that certain promises had been met,” he said.