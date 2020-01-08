Colours of India fest

By Express News Service

To showcase the richness and diversity of Indian culture, Le Rythme & Rythme School of Music, CR Park, recently held ‘The Youth Festival – Colours of India’ at Kamani Auditorium. The programme, dedicated to the memory of legendry guru Pt Jwala Prasad, had thinker Indresh Upadhyay as the chief guest.

Students of Rythme School of Music along with renowned singers and instrumentalists performed on the occasion. A highlight was the jugalbandi between shehnai maestro Pt Rajendra Prasanna and violinist Dr Santosh Nahar. Rini Mukherjee’s euphonious rendition of thumri Lagi Nahi Chhute Rama Chahe Jiya Jaye enthralled the audience.

Sadhya, the Santosh Nair Contemporary Dance Company presented an exploration of various activities, experiences, emotions, rituals and relationship among forest dwellers through its production Mystical Forest, while Ganesa Natyalaya presented a Bharatanatyam piece choreographed by Padma Bhushan Guru Dr Saroja Vaidyanathan.

Le Rythme, a philanthropic trust set up by Mukherjee for skill development of underprivileged children in the domain of art and music, presented Colours of Bengal, an assortment of different traditional dances and songs depicting the glory of Bengal and also paid rich tributes to Bengali legends Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Satyajit Ray and Hemant Kumar among others. This item was choreographed by Guru Santosh Nair and conceptualised by Rini Mukherjee.

The programme ended with a fascinating vocal performance by Padma Bhushan Begum Parween Sultana, who began with Raag Maru Bihag in ek taal and drut (fast-tempo) teental or Solah Matra (16 beats) and captivated the audience with her popular Bhawani Dayani sung in raag Bhairavi. Her performance reflected the richness of Patiala Gharana to which she belongs. She was accompanied by Ustad Akram Khan on tabla and Dr Vinay Mishra on harmonium.

“It is important to train young talented children, particularly the underprivileged, in various indigenous art forms. This will uplift their life, help them stand on their own feet and also educate them on the richness of our culture,” said Mukherjee, speaking on the occasion. She also informed the gathering that students and the faculty of the trust have been invited to participate in the prestigious cultural event, North American Bengali Conference 2020, in Las Vegas to be held in July this year.

“We need to continuously upgrade the underprivileged sections through skill development programmes for their self-reliance so as to bring them to the mainstream. Education is indispensable for building a strong society, and in arts it can support even the physically and mentally challenged students,” remarked Dr Shyamalendu Niyogi, president, Le Rythme.