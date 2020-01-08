Home Cities Delhi

Congress calls FIR against Aishe, others ‘disgraceful’

The FIRs were registered on the complaint of JNU administration on January 5, they said. 

Published: 08th January 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 09:54 AM

Congress flag

Congress flag used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Condemning the police for filing an FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who suffered head injuries, the Congress on Tuesday attacked the central government for not arresting the miscreants who were involved in the violent attacks on the JNU campus on Sunday The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs in connection with vandalism at the server room at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, police said on Tuesday. The FIRs were registered on the complaint of JNU administration on January 5, they said. 

The party said on its official Twitter handle: “40 hours since the violent attacks in JNU & the Delhi Police has failed to arrest a single perpetrator, despite glaring evidence. Is the police so incompetent under Amit Shah? Instead they file an FIR against a victim of the attack. Disgraceful.”

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the registration of an FIR by Delhi police against “the girl who was injured in the violence” at the Jawaharlal Nehru University instead of booking those who made an attempt to ‘kill’ her.Without naming Gosh, Owaisi said it was ‘unfortunate’ that a case had been registered against the “girl who had 18-19 stitches on her head”.

With agency inputs

