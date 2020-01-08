Home Cities Delhi

Death sentence for convicts is a closure: Doctor who first attended Nirbhaya

The sentence is a kind of closure for me too as there has not been a single moment I am not haunted by painful memories of what that woman went through, says Vipul Kandwal.

Published: 08th January 2020 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts (clockwise from top left) Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh.

Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts (clockwise from top left) Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh. (File | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: As death warrant for brutal gangrape and murder of a woman in December 2012 in Delhi was issued on Tuesday, Vipul Kandawl a surgeon based in Dehradun who was one of the first to attend her in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi found a sense of closure.

"The sentence is a kind of closure for me too as there has not been a single moment I am not haunted by painful memories of what that woman went through," said Kandwal. 

The woman was named 'Nirbhaya' given her indomitable spirit and willingness to live and fight further. 

A Delhi court on Tuesday issued a death warrant against all four death row convicts in the case. The execution has been scheduled on January 22 at 7 am which will take place in jail number 3 at Tihar prison in Delhi. 

Kandwal was on his night duty in December 2012 in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. That is when an ambulance brought a young woman who was brutally assaulted whom he attended. 

As he proceeded to examine the victim of gangrape and assault, a chill ran down his spine. 

"I still shudder at the memory of that night. It was difficult for me to believe what was done to her. The bleeding refused to stop despite my efforts and I informed my seniors immediately," recalls Kandwal who runs a hospital in Dehradun now. 

He was one of the first doctors to attend Nirbhaya when she was rushed to hospital after the brutal sexual and physical assault. 

"I tried my best to surgically stop the bleeding but the winds inflicted were so serious that it was almost impossible. I haven't seen anything like that in my whole career," added the bariatric surgeon. 

He further adds that it was not unusual for him to face the cases involving sexual and physical assault.

The surgeon was in the panel of doctors which was formed to treat the woman who later succumbed to her injuries in Singapore.

"We all wanted to save Nirbhaya at any cost. It felt like a punch in the stomach not being able to do that despite all our efforts, " said Kandwal. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirbhaya gang rape case Vipul Kandawl Nirbhaya gang rape convicts Nirbhaya doctor
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp