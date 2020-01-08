Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police receives 11 complaints in connection with JNU violence

Heavy Police force continued to be deployed at JNU after a mob of masked young men stormed the varsity campus in south Delhi on Sunday, police said.

Published: 08th January 2020 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand guard at the main gate of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Police personnel stand guard at the main gate of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The police have received 11 complaints, including one lodged by a professor in connection with the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University, officials said on Wednesday.

Heavy Police force continued to be deployed at JNU after a mob of masked young men stormed the varsity campus in south Delhi on Sunday, police said.

The police have received 11 complaints in connections with the incident on January 5.

Out of these, one complaint has been lodged by a professor while the other complaints have been lodged by the students, they said.

The 11 complaints received in connection with the violence at the varsity on Sunday, will be transferred to Crime branch, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said the present situation in JNU is in control.

"At the request of JNU administration, the police presence will continue," he said.

ALSO READ | JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh files attempt to murder complaint

Policemen in civil clothes will be inside the JNU campus while personnel in uniform will remain outside the campus, he said.

Teams of both the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory have visited the campus to collect evidence.

Videos are also being scrutinised, they said.

An appeal has already been made to public to share information and video clips of the incident, police added.

On Sunday, a mob of masked young men stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

They also attacked a women's hostel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police JNU Violence JNU Attacks
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp