Home Cities Delhi

JNU violence not possible without varsity connivance, police inaction: Teachers

The JNUTA, in its statement, also slammed Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar for asking students to put the past behind and return to the university premises.

Published: 08th January 2020 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

JNU students protesting at main gate campus of the university in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Arun Kumar P/EPS)

JNU students protesting at main gate campus of the university in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Arun Kumar P/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The mob violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus could not have been possible without the connivance of the varsity administration and deliberate inaction by police, the JNU Teachers' Association alleged on Wednesday.

It also slammed Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar for asking students to put the past behind and return to the varsity premises.

"How can students go back to hostels or to classrooms when they do not feel safe? How can teachers go back to teach when they do not feel safe?" the JNUTA said in a statement.

It said the command to students and faculty to forget and to accept administrative terror as normalcy "is an insult to injury".

A masked mob armed with sticks and rods on Sunday attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, injuring at least 35 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh.

"The mob violence could not have been possible without the active connivance of the administration and deliberate inaction by Delhi Police," it said.

Under fire from students and faculty members for not doing enough when they were brutally attacked by a masked mob on campus, Vice Chancellor Kumar had on Tuesday urged the students to put the past behind and return to the varsity's premises.

"Our heart goes out to all the injured students. The incident (violence) is unfortunate," Kumar had said in a brief statement.

"I would like to tell students that JNU campus is a secure place. I urge all students to come back to the campus. Let us put the past behind," he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Violence JNU Teachers' Association JNU Attack
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp