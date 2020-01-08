Landlord throws tenants out over anti-CAA banner in Delhi

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two women lawyers living in Lajpat Nagar as tenants have been asked to vacate their rented accommodation by their landlord after they held a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens during Home Minister Amit Shah’s door-to-door campaign in the colony on Sunday in support of the new law. The lawyers claimed they held placards rejecting the CAA and the NRC and shouted slogans against Shah, prompting a crowd of 150 persons to immediately gherao their home the moment Shah left.

The mob allegedly tore the placard, abused the lawyers and threatened them with dire consequences, forcing them to file a police complaint. They even allegedly forced the landlord to ask the duo to leave the colony in the dead of the night on Sunday. “We haven't questioned our landlord as to why they asked us to leave at night. We don’t want to make this an issue for him (landlord). But I don't think we will be staying there anymore. The only reason we brought it up is that nobody should be evicted for their political views,” Surya Rajappan, a lawyer and one of the tenants, told this newspaper. She, however, refused to name the landlord or share his number with this newspaper.

“To register our peaceful protest, my flatmate and I displayed a home-made hand-crafted banner from our apartment balcony, just as the rally, led by Shah, was passing through our lane. I also raised certain slogans such as ‘We reject CAA, We reject NRC’,” said Surya, who is currently living at her friend’s place.She recalled that soon after noticing the banner, the members of the rally started getting agitated. They hurled threats and made “derogatory and misogynistic” remarks. A mob of around 150 people collected on the street below our apartment.

Tenants face mob ire over CAA banner

The banner was then torn down and taken away. A group broke apart from the mob and gathered downstairs. The mob then went upstairs to the residence and threatened to break the door if Surya and her flatmate did not let the group in. “We knew it was coming but did not anticipate such a strong and violent reaction. Fearing for our safety we locked ourselves but they kept banging on the door and shouting. We had no option but to call the police,” Surya added. But that was not the end to their suffering.

Surya and her flatmate were randomly thrown into another difficult situation — this time by their landlord. While the mob refused to leave the residence, friends and family members were also pushed back by them. After a long time and multiple interventions by the police and their friends, Surya’s father was allowed to enter the premises along with a police officer.

The police recorded a complaint against the mob. “After seven hours, the door of the stairway was finally unlocked and we were allowed to leave the premises under police protection. We packed our essentials and left. The police helped us a lot,” Surya said. “They said we have ‘azaadi’ and that’s why we had the opportunity to speak up.” DCP (South East) Chinmay Biswal, however, said that he is not aware of the incident.