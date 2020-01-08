Home Cities Delhi

Parents worried following headlines about violence on campus: Foreign students at JNU

None of them has been injured in the violence that broke out on Sunday night when a group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers.

Published: 08th January 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police inside JNU campus. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As violence on JNU campus hit the headlines, a panic wave has gripped the parents of foreign students at the varsity who are closely following news reports even as Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar assured that the situation is now peaceful on campus.

There are 133 international students at JNU.

None of them has been injured in the violence that broke out on Sunday night when a group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.

University Proctor Dhananjay Singh has also appealed to all the students to not leave campus and assured that measures are being taken to normalise the situation.

"My parents got to know about the violence from news reports. They were worried about my safety and have asked me to be away from any protests," said a foreign student at the varsity's School of Social Sciences (SSS).

Another student at the School of Languages, who did not wish to be identified, said, "My parents want me to come home for a while till it settles down but it is expensive to fly to my country and that too when not booked in advance".

Two more foreign students admitted that their parents are worried and the news reports did send across a wave of panic.

"We assured them that all is okay and we can go to our local guardian's place if need be. But things are better now," they said.

The university Vice-Chancellor informed HRD Ministry officials on Wednesday that "the situation on campus is now peaceful".

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU Attack JNU Violence
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp