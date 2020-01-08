Home Cities Delhi

Police on verge of cracking JNU case; remains extra alert after mobilisation of students

Police personnel are on 'extra alert' on Wednesday following the mobilisation of students and teachers on the university campus, sources said.

Published: 08th January 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel guard as students and media are also seen at the main gate of the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU in New Delhi on Monday January 6 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Police personnel guard as students and media are also seen at the main gate of the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU in New Delhi on Monday January 6 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Police has got vital clues about the identities of masked men who attacked students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here and is on the verge of cracking the case, government sources said.

Police personnel are on "extra alert" on Wednesday following the mobilisation of students and teachers on the university campus, they said.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as a group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.

At least 35 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence in the university.

They were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre here and discharged on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU Violence Delhi Violence JNU Attack
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp