Post-JNU attack, Shaheen Bagh wary of violence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the violent attack by masked men inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, the protesters at Shaheen Bagh say that they have been on alert against any disruptive elements.

“The protesters here have decided to stay vigilant and keep an eye out for anyone who could incite violence or cause any disruption to our peaceful demonstration. There is a suspicion that miscreants, like those who attacked JNU students, may attempt to foil our protests at Shaheen Bagh,” Nadeem, a local protester told this newspaper.

He said that more people have been coming to join protesters at Shaheen Bagh which has become a significant protest site from over three weeks. “We have noticed that more people have been coming to show solidarity with the protesters. In fact, in the evening the number of protesters swells as those who come back from work and offices also drop by,” he added.

In the wake of the JNU Bollywood actor Zeeshan Ayyub who has supported the Jamia Millia Islamia students and Shaheen Bagh protesters also sent out a video message on Twitter asking more people to reach the area while the eyes of the nation were on JNU to ensure no violence takes place at the protest site. Protesters, however, said that there has been a significant police movement of in the area. “Many lady constables have been posted behind the barricades. Nothing has happened so far, “ one of the locals said.