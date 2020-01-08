Home Cities Delhi

St Stephen's College students boycott classes over JNU violence, Citizenship Act

The students had given the call for a boycott on Tuesday and on Wednesday morning, they assembled in the college lawns and read the Preamble, a professor said.

Published: 08th January 2020 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University students protested against the violence that broke out on January 5 when a masked mob attacked JNU students inside their campus.

Delhi University students protested against the violence that broke out on January 5 when a masked mob attacked JNU students inside their campus. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The students of Delhi University's St Stephen's College boycotted classes on Wednesday in solidarity with JNU students and in protest against the amended citizenship law.

The professors also supported the students in their boycott.

On Monday, the students and teachers of St Stephen's College had expressed concern over the violence reported from campuses across the national capital.

