Traffic remains unaffected in Delhi during Bharat bandh

Some areas such as the road from Shaheed Park towards ITO was blocked as protesters took out a march.

Published: 08th January 2020 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Traffic remained unaffected by the nationwide strike called by the central trade unions, in New Delhi on Wednesday (Photo| IANS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Traffic in Delhi remained largely unaffected even as the day-long nationwide protest call by several trade unions kicked off on Wednesday. Several trade unions, affiliated to Left parties and the Congress, had declared a general strike on Wednesday.

Traffic was proceeding smoothly near Munirka and other parts of the city. Business and commercial establishments were also operating as usual in the city. Some areas such as the road from Shaheed Park towards ITO was blocked as protesters took out a march.

Apart from protesting against disinvestment policies of the central government, the protesters also have a 12-point charter of demands that includes such as pay raises, minimum wage fixation, social security and uniform five-day week.

Some of the trade unions participating in Wednesday's strike include the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

