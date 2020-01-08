Visit our schools, clinics: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday returned BJP president Amit Shah’s barbs at the party, saying he should consider visiting the city’s public schools and Mohalla clinics before making his assessment of the rival outfit.“Before labelling us as a ‘5-month government’, Amit Shah should visit the classrooms of government schools as well as the Mohalla clinics. I request him to judge the Kejriwal government on the work done over the last 5 years,” Singh said.

The BJP president, who has been holding public meetings in the city, as well as going door-to-door to solicit people’s support, has accused the Kejriwal government of being present only on billboards. Lashing out at the AAP regime, he said it had yet to fulfill its promise of installing CCTV cameras across the city.

Hitting back at Shah, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called out his ‘lies’, saying the one of the former’s public meetings was captured by a security camera installed by the Kejriwal government.“Shah has been asking about our CCTV cameras over the last few days. I would like to inform him that in the very same area of Lajpat Nagar where held a door-to-door campaign two days ago, as many as 16 CCTVs were installed by us,” Sisodia said.