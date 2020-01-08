Home Cities Delhi

Visit our schools, clinics: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

The BJP president, who has been holding public meetings in the city, as well as going door-to-door to solicit people’s support, has accused the Kejriwal government of being present only on billboards.

Published: 08th January 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday returned BJP president Amit Shah’s barbs at the party, saying he should consider visiting the city’s public schools and Mohalla clinics before making his assessment of the rival outfit.“Before labelling us as a ‘5-month government’, Amit Shah should visit the classrooms of government schools as well as the Mohalla clinics. I request him to judge the Kejriwal government on the work done over the last 5 years,” Singh said.

The BJP president, who has been holding public meetings in the city, as well as going door-to-door to solicit people’s support, has accused the Kejriwal government of being present only on billboards. Lashing out at the AAP regime, he said it had yet to fulfill its promise of installing CCTV cameras across the city.

Hitting back at Shah, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called out his ‘lies’, saying the one of the former’s public meetings was captured by a security camera installed by the Kejriwal government.“Shah has been asking about our CCTV cameras over the last few days. I would like to inform him that in the very same area of Lajpat Nagar where held a door-to-door campaign two days ago, as many as 16 CCTVs were installed by us,” Sisodia said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Sanjay Singh
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp