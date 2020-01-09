AAP government accused of false propaganda

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had created a propaganda in the name of providing healthcare facilities, according to a report by a BJP think tank.

The Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC) report — ‘Delhi: A City on Ventilator’ — said that the AAP government had announced to add 30,000 beds in its hospitals if elected, but it could manage just 394. The report, based on RTI queries and field visits of hospitals and other health infrastructure, also listed ‘shortcomings’ in the Mohalla Clinic network, a pet project of the AAP government.

The report was released on Wednesday by BJP vice-president and PPRC honorary director Vinay Sahasrabuddhe in the presence of another director Sumit Bhasin and BJP MPs Ramesh Bidhuri and Meenakshi Lekhi.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia refused to comment on the PPRC report when asked for his reaction.

In the past, the AAP has trashed PPRC reports, saying it was a partisan body.

Regarding the performance of Mohalla Clinics, Sahasrabuddhe said they do not match the standards of a

Primary Healthcare Centre and are more like health sub-centres.