Home Cities Delhi

Boycott Chhapaak: Bidhuri agrees, Javadekar frowns 

Bidhuri’s opinion was contradicted by I&B minister Prakash Javadekar who said that not just artistes, even a common man can go anywhere to express opinion in a democracy like India.

Published: 09th January 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone in 'Chhapaak'

Deepika Padukone in 'Chhapaak' (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Wednesday joined the chorus of party functionaries and leaders seeking the boycott of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone’s movie ‘Chhapaak’ after her visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Urging the people not to watch the movie for her support to the ‘Tukde-Tukde gang’, Bidhuri said, Bollywood stars are supposed to give a ‘positive message or direction’ to the youths in the country through their movies instead of being seen with those who are against the country.

JNU falls under Bihduri’s constituency. Money spent to buy tickets would be used by ‘anti-nationals’ to damage the country, he claimed.  

ALSO READ: Aparna Sen hails Deepika Padukone for JNU visit, calls it 'act of courage'

Bidhuri’s opinion was contradicted by I&B minister Prakash Javadekar who said that not just artistes, even a common man can go anywhere to express opinion in a democracy like India.

Nobody objected to such expression of opinions, the minister told reporters when asked at a Cabinet briefing about Deepika’s Tuesday visit to JNU for expressing solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob.

ALSO READ: Aparna Sen hails Deepika Padukone for JNU visit, calls it 'act of courage'

About the boycott call given by some party functionaries, Javadekar claimed he had not read their remarks but sought to underscore the significance of his statement, saying he is stating so as a minister and a ‘permanent BJP spokesperson’. “This country is a democracy. Why only artistes, even a common can go anywhere and express his opinion,” the Union minister said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhapaak Deepika Padukone
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp