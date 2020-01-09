Boycott Chhapaak: Bidhuri agrees, Javadekar frowns 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Wednesday joined the chorus of party functionaries and leaders seeking the boycott of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone’s movie ‘Chhapaak’ after her visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Urging the people not to watch the movie for her support to the ‘Tukde-Tukde gang’, Bidhuri said, Bollywood stars are supposed to give a ‘positive message or direction’ to the youths in the country through their movies instead of being seen with those who are against the country.

JNU falls under Bihduri’s constituency. Money spent to buy tickets would be used by ‘anti-nationals’ to damage the country, he claimed.

Bidhuri’s opinion was contradicted by I&B minister Prakash Javadekar who said that not just artistes, even a common man can go anywhere to express opinion in a democracy like India.

Nobody objected to such expression of opinions, the minister told reporters when asked at a Cabinet briefing about Deepika’s Tuesday visit to JNU for expressing solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob.

About the boycott call given by some party functionaries, Javadekar claimed he had not read their remarks but sought to underscore the significance of his statement, saying he is stating so as a minister and a ‘permanent BJP spokesperson’. “This country is a democracy. Why only artistes, even a common can go anywhere and express his opinion,” the Union minister said.