Celebrating the 15th year of Blenders Pride Fashion, the tour comes with a path-breaking format with designer Ashish Soni as curator-in-chief and an exclusive collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

The tour will present festivals of fashion and create a universe of pride through its three themes - Craft, Blend and Identity - in the three city chapters of Delhi (with its patent modernity), Kolkata (with its extraordinary craft) and Hyderabad (with its consummate synthesis of the ancient and the modern).

The fashion extravaganza will culminate in a larger than life finale, The Pride of India, in Mumbai, with 15 eminent designers, namely, Anju Modi, JJ Vallaya, Raghavendra Rathore, Suneet Varma, Gaurav Gupta, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Abraham & Thakore, Wendell Rodricks, Monisha Jaising, Namrata Joshipura, Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna, Anamika Khanna, Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Ashish Soni.

The preview of the tour was held in Delhi last month showcasing a compelling take on ‘Pride’ by renowned designers Anamika Khanna, Manish Malhotra, and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, along with their scintillating muses Rhea Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Kusha Kapila. We talked to the designers to understand more about their collaboration with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour and their collection.

Manish Malhotra

With Blenders Pride Fashion Tour completing 15 years, Manish Malhotra’s label too is completing 15 years in July. “It’s a double celebration. This year with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, our theme is My Identity, My Pride where I’m celebrating my journey and evolution from a costume designer to my retail label,” shares Malhotra, who feels that it is rather too early to comment on the collection. However, he adds, “It will have our signature cuts along with some compact silhouettes. Besides our Kashmiri, Mijwan, you will see a lot of thread works and beadings.”

Talking about how such tours are broadening the borders of fashion, craft and design, the celebrated designer says, “Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has a theme of Craft, Blend and Identity for city-level tours which are core to the fashion and with a group of 15 designers in multiple cities, I’m sure this is going to go bigger and better as the team has imagined. So, prepare yourself to witness for one-of-a-kind immersive fashion showcase.”

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

For designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, this isn’t the first time doing a show with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. “We had done a show with them many years ago. They approached us for this very special edition of the Fashion Tour. It’s always wonderful to collaborate to mark a special milestone and we liked their enthusiasm to redesign the event in a brand new format,” says Khosla.

Khosla’s collection at the tour will be a celebration of the spirit of multiple influences, techniques and moods coming together as one, a rich and layered expression of blending the finest elements. “Our theme is My Blend, My Pride and the inspiration is the ability to blend the diverse and distinct cultures of India in the form of a holistic design statement.

It has been both our practice and our passion to reinterpret and reinvent the classical. To merge multiple techniques, experiment with silhouettes, layer embroideries, combine textiles and fabrics and fashion a brand new expression which is both current and remains relevant and timeless,” says Khosla, who believes that a tour such as this is an opportunity to showcase the finest expressions of fashion and design, and to see the evolution of design imagined through the eyes and the expression of many designers.

Anamika Khanna

“It’s a collaboration that makes me proud to be a part of. I have the freedom to create and my theme of My Craft, My Pride is very close to my heart,” says Anamika Khanna, whose collection is a specially curated craft-based collection. “Realising the importance of craft in the country and not underestimating its relevance to modernity rather it is young, energetic and versatile, exuberant and almost flamboyant. The conversation here is about sensitivity and the realisation that people and their tradition have to be treated with respect.”

Khanna believes that these tours go a very long way broadening the borders of fashion. “They here include craft as a mainstay, beside the fact that they reach out to an absolutely new audience and bringing forward new perspectives in fashion. They encourage new design and innovation as well.”