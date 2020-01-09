Home Cities Delhi

Delhi tops metro cities' crime list in 2018: NCRB

Surat in Gujarat, and Mumbai in Maharashtra figure at third and fourth positions with shares of 7.5 and 7.1 per cent of the overall figure.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With 2,37,660 cognisable cases registered in 2018, Delhi leads over 18 other metro cities in terms of crimes. According to the 2018 edition of the 'Crime in India' report released on Thursday, Delhi accounts for a 29.6 per cent share of the overall figures for this category that includes Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws (SLL).

Over three years, from 2016, Delhi has recorded a modest increase in crimes with every year, when the absolute numbers are compared. The total number of IPC cases registered in 2017 was 2,24,346 whereas in 2016 the figure stood at 2,06,135, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau.

Chennai ranks second on the list of metro cities, with a share of 10.6 per cent. In 2018, the total number of crimes registered was 85,027, a sharp rise from 41,573 cases registered in 2017.

Together, India's 19 metro cities show a modest 10 per cent increase in crimes during 2018, according to data from the latest edition of the Crime in India report. In all, 8,02,267 cognisable crimes comprising 5,45,502 IPC crimes and 2,56,765 SLL crimes were registered in 19 metropolitan cities during 2018.

NCRB has however clarified that certain states like Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have provided online registration services of FIR under certain category of offences like 'Vehicle Theft' and 'Other Thefts' and crime reporting, which could show an increase in the figures. In such a situation they become statistically non-comparable with other states not having such online registration facility.

