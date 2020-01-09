Drizzle to set to stop by tomorrow in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An early morning shower followed by patchy rains made it a wet and cold Wednesday in Delhi, with commuters facing a tough time as traffic moved at sluggish pace on many roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that drizzle would continue till Thursday but the weather would become dry by the evening.

Girls use umbrellas to shield themselves from

a light drizzle, on Wednesday |

Arun Kumar

“We have received around one centimetre rainfall which means there was light rain at most of the places across Delhi-NCR. The drizzle continued throughout (the day) and is expected to continue but it should be over by Thursday evening,” IMD senior scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said.

Hailstorm was reported in the city outskirts at Najafgarh. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 14.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 12.5 degrees Celsius.

Both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to come down by four to five notches over the next two to three days.

For the next four days, moderate fog is expected while thunderstorm and rain are predicted on January 13.

Traffic was affected on Jheel Road in the carriageway from Krishna Nagar towards Lal Quarters due to water logging. Traffic crawled as water-logging slowed traffic movement on city roads.

Meanwhile, the air quality shifted from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Min temp above avg

Maximum temperature recorded in the evening stood at 14.5 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperature recorded was 9.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, the meteorological department said.