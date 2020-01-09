Home Cities Delhi

Drizzle to set to stop by tomorrow in Delhi

Both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to come down by four to five notches

Published: 09th January 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic crawled as water-logging caused by rains slowed vehicular movement on city roads such as National Highway 24 on Wednesday

Traffic crawled as water-logging caused by rains slowed vehicular movement on city roads such as National Highway 24 on Wednesday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An early morning shower followed by patchy rains made it a wet and cold Wednesday in Delhi, with commuters facing a tough time as traffic moved at sluggish pace on many roads.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that drizzle would continue till Thursday but the weather would become dry by the evening.

Girls use umbrellas to shield themselves from
a light drizzle, on Wednesday |
Arun Kumar

“We have received around one centimetre rainfall which means there was light rain at most of the places across Delhi-NCR. The drizzle continued throughout (the day) and is expected to continue but it should be over by Thursday evening,” IMD senior scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said.

Hailstorm was reported in the city outskirts at Najafgarh. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 14.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 12.5 degrees Celsius.

Both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to come down by four to five notches over the  next two to three days.

For the next four days, moderate fog is expected while thunderstorm and rain are predicted on January 13.

Traffic was affected on Jheel Road in the carriageway from Krishna Nagar towards Lal Quarters due to water logging. Traffic crawled as water-logging slowed traffic movement on city roads.
Meanwhile, the air quality shifted from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Min temp above avg
Maximum temperature recorded in the evening stood at 14.5 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperature recorded was 9.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, the meteorological department said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi rains Delhi Delhi weather
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp