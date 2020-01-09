Fire in Patparganj printing press in Delhi; 1 dead

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One person died after a fire broke out at a paper printing press in East Delhi’s Patparganj area on Thursday, fire officials said.

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Phool Dev, who hailed from Bihar. Dev used to help with work at the press.

“He went inside the building in the night to sleep before the fire started. He died due to suffocation,” the official said.

A fire official said that 30 fire engines were rushed to the spot after the call was received around 2.40 am.

The fire was doused by 8 am but cooling operations continued through the day.

The building, located in the industrial area of Patparganj, comprises of four floors including ground and basement.

The fire started on the ground floor and spread to the upper two floors, the fire official said,

adding that the basement was unaffected.

The latest incident comes a week after a firefighter was killed in a fire that broke out at a factory in West Delhi’s Peeragarhi.

During rescue operations, a blast occurred, causing the collapse of the factory building in which fire brigade personnel were trapped.