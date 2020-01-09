IFP-based smart classes and panic buttons among new technology at NDMC schools

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With more Interactive Flat Panel-based smart classes, Wi-Fi enabled classrooms and panic buttons, the New Delhi Municipal Council is looking to engage more technology in its primary, secondary, senior secondary and Navyug schools.

Last week the NDMC presented its budget for 2020-21 which was presented by newly appointed chairman Dharmendra.

Most major schemes and policies related to education introduced earlier got a further boost.

“Based on the feedback received from parents, proposal to introduce smart classes in primary sections of NDMC and Navyug schools last year was taken up. The process in this regard has already been initiated and the primary sections of NDMC and Navyug Schools will be equipped with the latest Interactive Flat Panel based Smart Classes in this academic session,” said an official.

The NDMC also will be introducing tablet-based Wi-Fi enabled classrooms this year which will be set up in each of secondary and senior secondary schools. For Wi-fi, fibre-based internet will be set up in all NDMC and Navyug schools.

Among other technology-related development in schools, NDMC plans to set four more Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) through the fund received from NITI Ayog which is under process and likely to be completed by March 2020.

Palika Tinkering labs will be set up in remaining 18 secondary and senior secondary NDMC and Navyug Schools.

To further augment the security of the campuses, NDMC proposed to install panic buttons in all NDMC schools along with CCTV cameras in open areas.