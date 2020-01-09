Music and dance to revive Indian classical heritage

By Express News Service

To promote Indian classical dance and music among the younger generation as also to cement the interest of older generation towards the nation’s classical heritage, the 19th edition of the four-day Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav begins today at Modern School, Barakhamba Road in New Delhi.

The festival is being organised by Bharatiya Sangeet Sadan in association with Shri Ram Centre of Performing Arts to revive the heritage and tradition of classical music and dance in the country. The aim is to bring back today’s youth who is more attracted more towards Western and pop music but they are forgetting our heritage dance and music.

It was in the 1970s that the festival was first organised in Vrindavan as a tribute to the bond between saint musician Swami Haridas and his disciple Tansen. The festival shifted to Delhi much later.

Talking about the festival, its organiser danseuse Uma Sharma, says, “Every year I bring in the doyens in the dance and music world to perform at this event so that younger generation gets to know more about them and their singing/performance style. The idea behind being we don’t want the classical Indian arts to vanish amidst the cacophony of the Western art forms. We need to nurture our artistes and preserve and propagate our culture.”

And her efforts have borne fruit. Each passing year sees an increase in the number of people thronging the halls. “It is heartening to see that over 70 per cent of our audiences are from the younger generation,” says Sharma adding that she also hopes the younger generation will take to classical art forms. “As of now, Pt Channumal Mishra is the only one who sings Banaras ki Thumri. He is a living legend, and seeing him perform I hope many would be encouraged to take it up so that the style doesn’t go out,” she says.

The four-day event will see the legends like Vishwa Mohan Bhatt (Mohan Veena), Parveen Sultana (vocal), Ustad Ashish Khan (Sarod), Bikram Ghosh (tabla), Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar (vocal), Pt Channumal Mishra (vocal), Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia (flute), Pt Rajendra Gangani (kathak), Uma Sharma (kathak), Ustad Shujaat Khan (sitar), Pt Ulhas Kashalkar (vocal), Amaan Ali Bangash (sarod), Ayaan Ali Bangash (sarod) and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan (sarod).The event is held in mehfil-e-andaaz so that the audiences can feel connected with the artistes as well as the purity of Indian classical sangeet.

