Home Cities Delhi

Music and dance to revive Indian classical heritage

It was in the 1970s that the festival was first organised in Vrindavan as a tribute to the bond between saint musician Swami Haridas and his disciple Tansen.

Published: 09th January 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

The festival is being organised by Bharatiya Sangeet Sadan in association with Shri Ram Centre of Performing Arts to revive the heritage and tradition of classical music and dance in the country.

The festival is being organised by Bharatiya Sangeet Sadan in association with Shri Ram Centre of Performing Arts to revive the heritage and tradition of classical music and dance in the country.

By Express News Service

To promote Indian classical dance and music among the younger generation as also to cement the interest of older generation towards the nation’s classical heritage, the 19th edition of the four-day Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav begins today at Modern School, Barakhamba Road in New Delhi.

The festival is being organised by Bharatiya Sangeet Sadan in association with Shri Ram Centre of Performing Arts to revive the heritage and tradition of classical music and dance in the country. The aim is to bring back today’s youth who is more attracted more towards Western and pop music but they are forgetting our heritage dance and music.

It was in the 1970s that the festival was first organised in Vrindavan as a tribute to the bond between saint musician Swami Haridas and his disciple Tansen. The festival shifted to Delhi much later.

Talking about the festival, its organiser danseuse Uma Sharma, says, “Every year I bring in the doyens in the dance and music world to perform at this event so that younger generation gets to know more about them and their singing/performance style. The idea behind being we don’t want the classical Indian arts to vanish amidst the cacophony of the Western art forms. We need to nurture our artistes and preserve and propagate our culture.”

And her efforts have borne fruit. Each passing year sees an increase in the number of people thronging the halls. “It is heartening to see that over 70 per cent of our audiences are from the younger generation,” says Sharma adding that she also hopes the younger generation will take to classical art forms. “As of now, Pt Channumal Mishra is the only one who sings Banaras ki Thumri. He is a living legend, and seeing him perform I hope many would be encouraged to take it up so that the style doesn’t go out,” she says.  
The four-day event will see the legends like Vishwa Mohan Bhatt (Mohan Veena), Parveen Sultana (vocal), Ustad Ashish Khan (Sarod), Bikram Ghosh (tabla), Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar (vocal), Pt Channumal Mishra (vocal), Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia (flute), Pt Rajendra Gangani (kathak), Uma Sharma (kathak), Ustad Shujaat Khan (sitar), Pt Ulhas Kashalkar (vocal), Amaan Ali Bangash (sarod), Ayaan Ali Bangash (sarod) and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan (sarod).The event is held in mehfil-e-andaaz so that the audiences can feel connected with the artistes as well as the purity of Indian classical sangeet.

Historical platform
It was in the 1970s that the festival was first organised in Vrindavan as a tribute to the bond between saint musician Swami Haridas and his disciple Tansen.

The festival shifted to Delhi much later. The idea is to revive the heritage of classical music and dance in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav Delhi classical music event
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp