Home Cities Delhi

New Delhi MP Meenkashi Lekhi picks 'lotus' as BJP's CM candidate for Assembly polls

BJP toyed with the idea of declaring a chief ministerial candidate since its internal surveys suggested people of Delhi want a candidate from political parties they will vote for.

Published: 09th January 2020 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Meenakshi Lekhi

BJP New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After days of uncertainty on who will be the BJP's face for the Delhi Assembly election, party MP Meenakshi Lekhi has picked an unusual contender - the lotus.

"Whether you are the Prime Minister or party president or hold any position, it's the lotus which is our face and we all work for the same cause. It is the lotus which will contest on every seat and lotus will become the Chief Minister of Delhi," claimed the BJP MP.

ALSO READ| Delhi Assembly polls: Stakes high in new decade’s first electoral fight

This carefully crafted pick comes in the wake of multiple strategy changes by the saffron party on who to project as the chief ministerial face of the BJP. Initially the BJP decided on going without a CM face. But soon toyed with the idea of declaring a chief ministerial candidate since its internal surveys suggested people of Delhi want a candidate from political parties they will vote for.

But soon apprehension were cast over faction ridden Delhi BJP where each leader controls a segment of voters. Finally party chief Amit Shah declared the party would go to polls with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the face of the campaign.

But many within the BJP are aware while a win will be easy to deal with, any loss would naturally be seen as Modi's magic failing to work. Lekhi making lotus the face seems to be a carefully thought out strategy to avoid such an uncomfortable situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meenakshi Lekhi Delhimn Assembly polls 2020 Delhi election BJP Delhi BJP Delhi candidate Lotus candidate
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp