Ophelia: You will find many Shakespearean influences in this Delhi restaurant 

A restaurant named after Shakespeare’s character Ophelia, offers royal dining experiences.

Published: 09th January 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

An interior view of the restaurant Ophelia

By Shantanu David
Express News Service

There are so many quotable quotes to use when talking about a restaurant named after one of Shakespeare’s most famous characters that one can hardly stick to one, but brevity is the soul of wit, and so let us just give you the brief. Get it?

Owned by Akshay Anand and Ashish Begwani, Ophelia is a newly opened Mediterranean Tapas bar and restaurant, with its food menu helmed by Turkish chef Ahmet Algan. Correspondingly, the menu is largely Levantine, with some southern Mediterranean influences from Italy and its surrounding areas..

Sprawled luxuriantly, much like a harem favourite, around the Ashok Hotel, the restaurant boasts sumptuously decorated interiors and a cabana-lined courtyard.

Given that the restaurant is inspired by the character of Ophelia, from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, and her many interpretations in various art forms, the décor draws heavily on the Renaissance and European opulence.

With cocktails named after Ophelia, Hamlet, and other characters, we expect a dash of madness in the drinks and we’re not disappointed.

Ophelia comes all muddled with gin, elderflower and lime cordials, and is as strong as it is smooth, begging to be drained to the last drop.

We can only comply.

Keen to sample as much of the fare as we can bear, we start with the Non-vegetarian Mezze Platter, which comes with Cheese and Chicken, as well as Lamb, Adana (a Turkish kebab, similar to our seekh), parsley and garlic fish, and assorted breads, served with a medley of middle- eastern dips, including Hummus, Muhammara (made with roasted peppers), and Pembe Sultan (made with beetroot), among others.

The kebabs are tender and juicy, mildly spiced but with a smoky after-taste, which is manna in the present clammy weather. The pieces of sole, while not imbued with dark Horcrux magic, come richly seasoned with garlic and herbs and disappear before you can say Harry Potter, leaving us wishing for sequels.

The dips are all textbook, with the Muhammara coming out on top. Mezze platters may be for sharing on the table, but with this one we’re going to stick to ‘neither a lender, nor a borrower be.’

Speaking of things we want to keep to ourselves, let’s now turn to the Duck Pate, our personal favorite from this repast. Accompanied by Beetroot Jam, Cocoa Soil, and hot buttery toast, the pate itself comes in masquerade, shaped into a roundel and covered with orange glaze, it cunningly resembles a mandarin (orange). Utterly decadent, its rich meaty flavour and texture contrast beautifully with the pliant sweetness of the beetroot and the punch of the crumbly cocoa.

Last but not least is the Belgian Pork Belly, which we devour like the greedy pigs that we are. Gorgeously layered with succulent fat, and accompanied by a rosemary jus and various preparations of apple (sauce, gel, etc), this swine is divine.

Utterly stuffed by this point, we’re too far gone for dessert, though we’ll definitely get around to it for our next visit. We’re not crazy, after all.

Meal for two: Rs 3500 (including taxes)
Address: The Ashok, Chanakyapuri

