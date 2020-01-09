Protests continue in JNU against adminsitration on Sunday's campus violence

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Protests continued to take place in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday against the violence on the campus earlier this week. Students raised slogans and banners against the administration during the protest. There was a heavy police presence outside the main gate of the university.

Apart from JNUSU, several civil organisations and citizens have joined the protest, demanding strict action against those involved in campus violence.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and politicians, cutting across party lines, condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take strict action against the perpetrators.