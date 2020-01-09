Renovation work near AIIMS lawn to be completed by end of March

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The renovation work near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences taken up by the New Delhi Municipal Council to redevelop the lawns sporting giant steel sprouts will be completed by the end of March this year.

“Most of the works are over and some minor finishing works are pending. By March end it will be made open for public. We hope that there won’t be any further delay and since it is an ongoing project so there no impact of upcoming Delhi elections on it,” a project official said.

Located on the Aurobindo Marg, the project has already missed deadlines of its completion because of delay in the administrative approvals and ban on all construction activities due to the high pollution levels in the city only exacerbated the situation imposed by NGT.

As per the NDMC’s plan, the fountain will come up with single colour LED lights emitting a warm glow to highlight the flow of water. It will have a tertiary treatment plant, which improves the quality of wastewater so that it can be reused or discharged safely.

Planned nearly two years ago, the NDMC had previously proposed to dismantle the sprouts for a water fountain. But, the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) rejected the proposal after which the Council worked out a design and decided to retain the installations.