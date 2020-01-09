Home Cities Delhi

Sisodia dares BJP to compare Delhi’s education model with its schools

Senior AAP leaders had directed the party MLAs and workers to launch a donation campaign a few days ago.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia launched his online donation campaign on Wednesday seeking re-election to carry on the “revolution in education”.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, is banking on crowdfunding portal ‘Our Democracy’ where Rs 4.60 lakh were collected after approximately 10 hours since its launch. The collection target is Rs 28 lakh.

ALSO READ: IFP-based smart classes and panic buttons among new technology at NDMC schools

AAP lawmakers have been trying to adopt innovative ways such as hosting tea parties and meetings where the target is to showcase the work done by them in the past five years to garner support for the ruling party.
Meanwhile, Sisodia launched a fresh attack against the BJP over the shutdown of government schools in the BJP-ruled states.

He also shared the critical elements of the AAP government’s education model with the media and challenged the BJP to share good outcomes, if any  “BJP’s lack of any model of education whatsoever and compare it with our clearly visible model of education.

When the AAP assumed power, the sights that greeted a visitor in any government school were dingy classrooms ridden with cobwebs, broken benches and windows, dilapidated and peeling walls, outdated blackboards and about 130 to 140 children packed into a single classroom,” Sisodia said.

