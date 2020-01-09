Stephanians rise in solidarity with JNU colleagues

Home Cities Delhi

Students of St Stephen’s College hold up a banner during their protest on the north campus of Delhi University on Wednesday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of students of the elite St Stephen’s College on Wednesday boycotted their classes and marched in Delhi University’s north campus in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens of the Centre, in a rare departure from practice.

“At St Stephen’s today. Students boycott classes (very, very rare) to read the Preamble to the Constitution and to support and say #WeStandWithJNU. And #NoCAANoNRC,” read a post by Stephenians, as the students call themselves, on a Twitter handle operated by the students of the DU college.

The students, along with their professors, assembled in the college lawns and read out excerpts from the Preamble of the Constitution.

Later in the day, they walked towards the Arts Faculty, with posters that read, “Stephens Against Fascism”, “We are here for rights not riots”, “Citizenship ki kimat tum kya jaano Modi babu (How will you know the price of citizenship, Mr Modi?)”

They raised slogans such as “Iss Baar Nahi Hum Chodenge, Itihas Ki Dhara Modenge (We will not let go this time, we will change the direction of history)”; Kal bhi tum haare the, aaj bhi tum haaroge, kal bhi hum jitenge (You lost yesterday, you will lose today as well. We will win again).

Meanwhile, thousands of students of Delhi University boycotted classes and held a massive rally in north campus against the central government, which they called “anti-labour”, “anti-student” and “by and large, anti-people in its orientation”.

Faculty among marchers
