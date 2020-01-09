Uneven roads of Delhi's Gautam Puri a headache for locals

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The residents of Gautam Puri area of Seelampuri, have been facing problems due to broken and uneven roads.

The senior citizens and children of the area are the ones worst affected by the problem. The residents are now concerned with the speed at which repair work is being carried out. According to locals, work stopped earlier in the month leaving residents clueless as to what will happen next.

Locals said that due to the bad condition of lanes in the area, accidents often occur.“Approximately a month ago drainage work began but the contractor left the work midway due to reasons not known to us. Since then the situation is very bad. Walking without tripping over seems impossible to us,” said Sunil Kumar Jain, a resident of the area.

As one walks into lane number one and two of Gautam Puri, one is greeted by uneven roads, and overflowing lanes. The situation worsens during rain. Residents complained about the lack of interest by authorities to address the issue.

“We appealed to officials at every level, including the local Municipal Corporation councillor and lawmaker but they fell on deaf ears. Just stepping out for my children is a big challenge, they have stopped going out to play. We now fear that the lack of sanitation might give birth to diseases” added Jain.

Locals stated that the work should have been completed by now but leaving it in unfinished has resulted in creating much more of a mess.

“What has happened is that to fix the drains they’ve dug up the road. Mounds of muck and broken bricks have been left on the side of the road, which in turn have narrowed its width. Not a single four-wheeler can pass through the lane,” said Azam Khan, a local.

Local AAP MLA Mohmmad Ishraq stated “In other lanes, work had started last year and was completed on time, but recently due to an order from the National Green Tribunal, work had to be stopped. Work will resume and shall be completed soon. Any sanitation problem brought to my notice shall be addressed immediately.”

After repair halt, sanitation also an issue

The residents of the area are concerned with the speed at which repair work is being carried out. According to locals, work stopped earlier in the month leaving the roads broken. Fear has now set in regarding the lack of sanitation in the area which might give birth to diseases.