BJP sets poll hopes on Bhojpuri artistes, AAP lines up celebs too

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party has planned a star-studded campaign for the Assembly elections, with top Bhojpuri artistes such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, Khesari Lal, Pawan Singh and several others, likely to canvas for it in the coming days.

The move, it is believed, is aimed at wooing Purvanchali voters, who represent more than 40 per cent of the city’s electorate.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and the party’s Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan will the lead the bandwagon of Bhojpuri artistes. They will be touring all the constituencies over the next few weeks and hold public meetings as well.

ALSO READ: February 8 Delhi polls to be a litmus test for Kejriwal, BJP and a resurgent Congress

Besides being MPs, Tiwari and Kishan are popular faces in the Bhojpuri glamour world. According to party functionaries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead the BJP’s campaign in the city.

The other heavyweights include senior union ministers and the party’s working president JP Nadda, Yogi Adityanath and ML Khattar, chief ministers of BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis

The other start campaigners will be former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and all Delhi MPs. Haryanvi artist Sapna Chaudhary, who joined the party in July last year, will also be a part of the party’s celebrity bandwagon.

“In the 2013 assembly polls, Tiwari’s magic worked wonders for the BJP in 19 constituencies, with the party registering victory in 14 of them,” said a party functionary. People belonging to parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh are jointly termed as Purvanchalis.

Not to be left behind in the glamour stakes, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also likely to field celebrity faces such as composer and singer Vishal Dadlani, actor and former AAP leader Gul Panag, actor Swara Bhaskar and ‘Euphoria’ frontman Palash Sen. Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Kochar said his party is yet to finalise names of its star campaigners.