Delhi Assembly poll: RJD planning to contest on five to six seats

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is planning to contest on five to six seats in Delhi Assembly elections slated to be held on February 8, party leader Manoj Jha said on Friday.

"A large number of Purvanchalis are staying in Delhi and they want the party to contest from areas where most of the Purvanchalis stay. That is why we are planning to fight on five to six seats in Delhi Assembly polls," Jha said.



Assembly elections in Delhi will be held in single-phase on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11.

The key contenders in the upcoming polls are Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, AAP won 67 of the 70 seats while the BJP could win only three. Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi from 1998 to 2013, failed to get any seat.