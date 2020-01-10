Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Assembly poll: RJD planning to contest on five to six seats

Assembly elections in Delhi will be held in single-phase on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Published: 10th January 2020 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Lok Sabha

RJD leader Manoj Jha addressing the media after signing a seat-sharing pact with the Congress in Bihar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is planning to contest on five to six seats in Delhi Assembly elections slated to be held on February 8, party leader Manoj Jha said on Friday.

"A large number of Purvanchalis are staying in Delhi and they want the party to contest from areas where most of the Purvanchalis stay. That is why we are planning to fight on five to six seats in Delhi Assembly polls," Jha said.

ALSO READ: BJP announces 15-member election committee for Delhi elections

Assembly elections in Delhi will be held in single-phase on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11.

The key contenders in the upcoming polls are Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, AAP won 67 of the 70 seats while the BJP could win only three. Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi from 1998 to 2013, failed to get any seat. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD Manoj Jha Delhi Elections 2020
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp