Delhi Congress to crowd-source ideas for Assembly polls manifesto

NEW DELHI: With less than a month left for the Delhi Assembly polls, the Congress will on Friday launch the campaign to crowd-source ideas and suggestions from people here to put together their manifesto, party leaders said.

Former Union Minister and senior party leader Shashi Tharoor will launch the campaign along with Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra. The Congress, which was in power here for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 was reduced to nil in the 2015 polls for the 70-member Assembly.

It is looking to make a comeback and has accused the BJP at the Centre and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for stalling the development in the city. The Congress has already launched its campaign highlighting the development in the national capital under the leadership of three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away last year.

The party is expected to release the first list of over two dozen candidates on Sunday after the meeting of its Chief Election Committee on Saturday. The voting in Delhi will take place on February 8 and counting on February 11.

The AAP under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had stormed to power in 2015 winning 67 out of 70 seats, the remaining three seats went to the BJP.