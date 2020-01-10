‘Did more than we promised in the last 5 years’ Delhi CM Kejriwal on AAP's report card

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday presented the report card of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming it had accomplished more than what it had promised over the last five years in power. The CM expressed full confidence that the people will once again vote in favour of the AAP’s model of governance.

Presenting a comparative report between the AAP’s governance model and that of the BJP-ruled MCDs, the CM said his party will leave it to the voters to decide which model they want for the city over the next five years.

Hitting out at the MCDs and the Delhi Police, which comes under the Centre’s jurisdiction, over their ‘non-performance’ and inability to meet their responsibilities, the CM highlighted the achievements of his government across sectors, including education and health.

He used the alleged poor standards of sanitation and cleanliness in the city as ammunition to target the MCDs.

“The BJP-ruled MCDs have made Delhi the garbage capital of India. In every nook and corner of the city, all that you find are mounds of garbage. The BJP’s biggest gift to the city is the towering pile of waste at the Ghazipur landfill. The garbage mound is likely to even surpass the height of Taj Mahal soon. As the Supreme Court recently observed, the landfill would have to dotted with red lights soon as a warning for flights to stay clear of it,” Kejriwal said, in a scathing attack on the BJP-ruled civic bodies.

The government and MCDs have, on numerous occasions, locked horns on the issue of sanitation, with the BJP-run bodies blaming in on the AAP regime not releasing funds on time and the ruling party attributing the ‘messy’ civic management to ‘rampant corruption’ and ‘non-utilisation of funds’.

The CM said, “The Delhi Police is working on the same lines as the MCDs. In 90 per cent cases, you will find the police not filing a complaint in the event of an emergency. The state of law and order, especially on the evidence of what has been happening over the last few days, is there for all to see.”

‘Poll will decide city’s future’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in this election people are thinking about the future of Delhi and their family by rising above their personal political choices and supporting the AAP.

He said people would vote for his party in large numbers. “In this election, people are thinking about the future of Delhi by rising above their personal political choices,” he said

Tiwari’s 10 questions to AAP

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday said he will ask Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ten questions on the failures of the AAP government and expects him to give timely replies.

He claimed that Kejriwal has no more to talk about and so is escaping people’s questions on dirty water supply, potholed roads, pollution and poor condition of public transport