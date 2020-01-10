Home Cities Delhi

‘Did more than we promised in the last 5 years’ Delhi CM Kejriwal on AAP's report card

The CM expressed full confidence that the people will once again vote in favour of the AAP’s model of governance.

Published: 10th January 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

CM Arvind Kejriwal presents a comparative report on his model of governance and that of the BJP-ruled MCDs in New Delhi on Thursday | Arun Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday presented the report card of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming it had accomplished more than what it had promised over the last five years in power. The CM expressed full confidence that the people will once again vote in favour of the AAP’s model of governance.

Presenting a comparative report between the AAP’s governance model and that of the BJP-ruled MCDs, the CM said his party will leave it to the voters to decide which model they want for the city over the next five years.

Hitting out at the MCDs and the Delhi Police, which comes under the Centre’s jurisdiction, over their ‘non-performance’ and inability to meet their responsibilities, the CM highlighted the achievements of his government across sectors, including education and health.

He used the alleged poor standards of sanitation and cleanliness in the city as ammunition to target the MCDs.

“The BJP-ruled MCDs have made Delhi the garbage capital of India. In every nook and corner of the city, all that you find are mounds of garbage. The BJP’s biggest gift to the city is the towering pile of waste at the Ghazipur landfill. The garbage mound is likely to even surpass the height of Taj Mahal soon. As the Supreme Court recently observed, the landfill would have to dotted with red lights soon as a warning for flights to stay clear of it,” Kejriwal said, in a scathing attack on the BJP-ruled civic bodies.

The government and MCDs have, on numerous occasions, locked horns on the issue of sanitation, with the BJP-run bodies blaming in on the AAP regime not releasing funds on time and the ruling party attributing the ‘messy’ civic management to ‘rampant corruption’ and ‘non-utilisation of funds’.

The CM said, “The Delhi Police is working on the same lines as the MCDs. In 90 per cent cases, you will find the police not filing a complaint in the event of an emergency. The state of law and order, especially on the evidence of what has been happening over the last few days, is there for all to see.”

‘Poll will decide city’s future’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in this election people are thinking about the future of Delhi and their family by rising above their personal political choices and supporting the AAP.

He said people would vote for his party in large numbers. “In this election, people are thinking about the future of Delhi by rising above their personal political choices,” he said

Tiwari’s 10 questions to AAP

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday said he will ask Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ten questions on the failures of the AAP government and expects him to give timely replies.

He claimed that Kejriwal has no more  to talk about and so is escaping people’s questions on dirty water supply, potholed roads, pollution and poor condition of public transport

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi aap Delhi assembly elections Delhi CM arvind
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp