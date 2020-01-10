Home Cities Delhi

Four days short of turning 18, hit-and-run accused to be tried as minor, SC rules no jail-term

Under this section, a juvenile can be tried as an adult only in cases of ‘heinous’ offences where the minimum punishment is seven years in jail.

Published: 10th January 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Just four days short of turning 18, a youth crushed a 32-year-old marketing executive under the wheels of his Mercedes in 2016. But “bound by law”, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that he will not spend even a day in jail. The accused will be tried as a juvenile and, if held guilty, sent to an observation home.

The juvenile in question was charged under Section 304 of the IPC for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under which the maximum punishment is life term or up to 10 years in jail, but no minimum punishment is prescribed. Victim Siddharth Sharma’s sister filed an appeal against Delhi High Court’s ruling which said since no minimum sentence is specified for the offence in question, the case does not fall within the ambit of Section 2(33) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

Under this section, a juvenile can be tried as an adult only in cases of ‘heinous’ offences where the minimum punishment is seven years in jail. The top court said as the JJ Act does not deal with offence where the maximum sentence is more than seven years’ imprisonment; but when no minimum sentence or minimum sentence of less than 7 years is provided, it shall not be treated as serious offences and dealt with accordingly till Parliament takes the call. “When two interpretations are possible, the one in the benefit of juveniles has to be adopted,” said a bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi accident Delhi juvenile crime Juvenile justice
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp