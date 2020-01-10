Head to Delhi's Dastkar Design Fair for the best in ethnic arts, crafts

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Do you love to wear a sari daily to office but your mornings are too hectic to find time to drape one? Are you a lover of Indian arts and crafts and want to incorporate these pieces into your daily life than just admire them in showcases?

Yes! Then head to Dastkar Design Fair currently on at Andheria Modh near Qutub Minar. The place is brimming with vibrant art and craft pieces, not just in décor items but wearable ones too. The seventh edition of Dastkar Design Fair, like the past six years, not only focuses on sustenance and development of traditional Indian crafts but also introduces new entrepreneurs and brings to the centre stage little-known designers.

So, you can find a wide range of crafts adorning designer goods like the art of Shibori (by designer Pallav Chowdhary) interpreting various concepts and storylines, Awadhi embroidery (by Lavangg), Rekha Kapoor’s collection of block and hand-painted Kalamkari, Madhubani painted garments, hand-painted terracotta jewellery and home decor, household copper and brass utensils from Thathera metal craft.

Among the 30-plus textile and new designers is Jasveen Sabharwal, a studio potter from the national Capital who creates kitchenware, planters, diffusers’ bottles and tabletop accessories in stoneware ceramics and unglazed terracotta and Kuldeep Soni, a Pichwai miniature artist from Rajasthan who gives a contemporary twist to his paintings. Based on their design, contemporisation and development of traditional craft practices as well as their contribution towards upskilling craftspeople, over 70 entrepreneurs of craft and natural products are exhibiting at the event.

“This time we have brought ready-to-wear pocket saris with Madhubani and kalamkari work on them, besides jackets and blouses with similar work,” says designer Dimple Tyagi, from Ghaziabad-based design label Nandi Dimps that works with women artisans only. Her beautiful handloom and cotton saris are available for anywhere between Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,500. Another brand that stands out for its beauty and utility is Studio Van, that produces handcrafted jewellery pieces in block-printed Ajrakh fabric with glass and metal trinkets thrown in. “India is quite rich when it comes to arts and crafts but its potential largely remains unexplored,” says Mrunmayee Namjoshi, an Indore-based designer participating in the Dastkar Design Show. “We have décor and furniture pieces of art made by artisans from rural areas, and these are fully functional,” says social entrepreneur Gauri Gopal from Gurugram-based Skilled Samaritan Foundation that showcases contemporary designs for the urban user.

“In the last few years, many young designers and entrepreneurs working with crafts and craftspeople have emerged. Also, there are many craftspeople who have the inspiration and resolve to move from being merely skilled hands to becoming full-fledged designers themselves. Through this fair, we don’t just showcase their work but also celebrate their professional journey,” says Dastkar Society chairperson Laila Taiyabji, adding that in the last four decades of its existence, Dastkar has helped craftspeople find opportunities, confidence and resources to become self-sufficient.