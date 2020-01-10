Resident Welfare Associations main stakeholders in AAP’s parking policy

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Soon, Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) will be the main stakeholders in deciding parking rules in the areas near their colonies.

“The RWAs would be the main stakeholders in deciding about parking rules within their areas. They would be in the loop about the parking areas not just inside their colonies but also areas around it,” said a source.

He also added that all the 10 districts have been asked to share their land details and requirements for parking usage.

According to Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019 which were notified last year by the AAP-led government, local bodies and concerned residents have the right to authorise to develop open spaces into parking lots.

“Parking in residential streets and lanes – area Parking Plan to be developed in consultation with residents and RWA. Civic agencies to develop an open area, other than designated green areas/ parks, near the colonies as parking lots on payment basis. Vacant plots in residential colonies and commercial areas shall be used as parking places against parking fees,” read the features from the parking draft rules.

Parking is one of the main concerns in the national capital, particularly in residential colonies. “There are fights every day over parking. Some people have five cars and take up all the space while some struggle to get even one parking spot. The government has also not given any powers to RWAs to resolve this matter,” WC Chhabra, president emeritus, RWA, D Block, S Saket told this newspaper.