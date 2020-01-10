SC refuses elephant’s custody to former mahout

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hand over custody of female elephant Laxmi to her former mahout.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde refused to take note of the mahout’s habeas corpus plea, saying he had no document to show proof of ownership or his legal right of possession.

The court said since the elephant was now with government authorities, the petitioner will have to produce some legitimate documents to get back the custody of Laxmi.

Mahout, through his lawyers, withdrew the petition saying he would rather go to the high court. Saddam, the former mahout of 47-year-old Laxmi, had stated in his petition that he and his family had a strong emotional bond with the elephant.

Laxmi was with the family for around 10 years before she was taken away by forest department officials and the top court should now reunite them, the petitioner said.

He claimed Laxmi was not being kept well at the rehabilitation centre in Haryana and the elephant would eat and drink well only when Saddam is around her.

Laxmi was traced in Delhi after a search by forest department officials.