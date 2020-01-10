The many shades of bureaucracy

By Express News Service

Anindita Kishore took early retirement from a job in the Government of India to pursue her love for art. And over the years she has mastered the art of contemporary enamelling. Showcasing her latest collection of work, Kishore has a solo exhibition, My World of Art-Second Edition, at Vivanta by Taj, Dwarka.

Curated by Priyanka Banerjee, the artworks presented in this exhibition are primarily based on environmental issues, spirituality and essentially the beauty of life. “I have been practicing contemporary enameling since last 20 years. The practice has made me develop my own individual style with a preference for employing thick and thin metal foils, wires and crystals as a technique to express myself. The process of this ancient art form is exceedingly laborious,” says Kishore.

Kishore’s work has been influenced by artists like Jehangir Sabavala, MF Hussain and Russian painter Nicholas Roerich. “Each artist has influenced my work with the inherent spiritual quality and energy of their paintings. I have tried to imbibe these qualities in my paintings, within my own individual style. Similarly, the Russia born great plique a jour master enamelist, late Valerie Timofeev touched my sense of beauty, in enamelling. However, I haven’t learnt the art of plique jour as of yet.”

Talking about her style of art and the colours used, Kishore shares, “I paint with oils, acrylic and inks with equal ease. I have great felicity in painting portraits, which, the then principal of the Art college, New Delhi, Vijayamohan, said was my strong point. The other major medium in which I work is Vitreous enamel on fine copper.”

Re-discovered in the 13th century BCE in Cyprus, vitreous enamel art consists of glass mixed with adhesives and colours from various oxides, fused to cleaned metals at high temperature in kilns. In India it has been in practice as meenakari since Mughal and Rajput times.

The genesis of her artistic journey

It happened, on a busy afternoon about 20 years ago, when Kishore saw ethereal colours on her office room wall. “I was preparing for a meeting and this was a most unexpected and unconnected vision. I sensed that those colours were rising from somewhere deep in my mind. An indication that I may not postpone my active involvement in art any longer. I felt that, then on, I was answerable to a supreme being who had blessed me with this gift and should try to achieve whatever success I was destined to,” she says.

Talking about her evolution as an artist, she says, “I draw my artistic ring of fire around all strong extraneous thoughts and desires to unduly get affected by the actual creative process, choice of colours, lines and so on, of another artist. However, some aspects of the artist, as a thinking individual, may have left a lasting impression on my psyche.”

Till: January 14,

11:00am to 7:00pm

At: Vivanta by Taj, Dwarka