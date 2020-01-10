Home Cities Delhi

The many shades of bureaucracy

Civil servant Anindita Kishore left a safe government job after an art attack.

Published: 10th January 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Anindita Kishore took early retirement from a job in the Government of India to pursue her love for art. And over the years she has mastered the art of contemporary enamelling. Showcasing her latest collection of work, Kishore has a solo exhibition, My World of Art-Second Edition, at Vivanta by Taj, Dwarka.

Curated by Priyanka Banerjee, the artworks presented in this exhibition are primarily based on environmental issues, spirituality and essentially the beauty of life. “I have been practicing contemporary enameling since last 20 years. The practice has made me develop my own individual style with a preference for employing thick and thin metal foils, wires and crystals as a technique to express myself. The process of this ancient art form is exceedingly laborious,” says Kishore.

Kishore’s work has been influenced by artists like Jehangir Sabavala, MF Hussain and Russian painter Nicholas Roerich. “Each artist has influenced my work with the inherent spiritual quality and energy of their paintings. I have tried to imbibe these qualities in my paintings, within my own individual style. Similarly, the Russia born great plique a jour master enamelist, late Valerie Timofeev touched my sense of beauty, in enamelling. However, I haven’t learnt the art of plique jour as of yet.”

Talking about her style of art and the colours used, Kishore shares, “I paint with oils, acrylic and inks with equal ease. I have great felicity in painting portraits, which, the then principal of the Art college, New Delhi, Vijayamohan, said was my strong point. The other major medium in which I work is Vitreous enamel on fine copper.”

Re-discovered in the 13th century BCE in Cyprus, vitreous enamel art consists of glass mixed with adhesives and colours from various oxides, fused to cleaned metals at high temperature in kilns. In India it has been in practice as meenakari since Mughal and Rajput times.

The genesis of her artistic journey

It happened, on a busy afternoon about 20 years ago, when Kishore saw ethereal colours on her office room wall. “I was preparing for a meeting and this was a most unexpected and unconnected vision. I sensed that those colours were rising from somewhere deep in my mind. An indication that I may not postpone my active involvement in art any longer. I felt that, then on, I was answerable to a supreme being who had blessed me with this gift and should try to achieve whatever success I was destined to,” she says.

Talking about her evolution as an artist, she says, “I draw my artistic ring of fire around all strong extraneous thoughts and desires to unduly get affected by the actual creative process, choice of colours, lines and so on, of another artist. However, some aspects of the artist, as a thinking individual, may have left a lasting impression on my psyche.”

Till: January 14,
11:00am to 7:00pm
At: Vivanta by Taj, Dwarka

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anindita Kishore My World of Art
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp