I’ve seen people reaching out to me with bone issues wherein they mention that their bone pain is increasing day by day. But after further inspection, I get to know about their issues of extreme fatigue, lethargy, unintentional weight loss, etc. Plus, thyroid issues, basically hyperthyroidism. Thyroid hormone plays a pivotal role in the process of bone metabolism wherein both excess as well as the deficiency of these hormones can be potentially deleterious for bone tissues.

Hyperthyroidism is generally associated with increased excretion of minerals like calcium and phosphorus in the urine and stool, which results in a loss of bone mineral that in turn can lead to an increased risk of broken bones (fractures). If this is treated at a very early stage, bone loss can be minimised. Like hyperthyroidism, even excessive use of large amount of thyroid hormone replacement medication can result in bone loss. In addition to bone issues like osteoporosis, hyperthyroidism can also cause increase the blood calcium levels, leading to a condition known as hypercalcemia.

Occasionally, this may be severe enough to cause stomach upset, excessive urination and impaired kidney function.

That’s why focusing on bone health becomes very important when a person is suffering from hyperthyroid issues. We need to keep a check on calcium, Vitamin D, magnesium, phosphorous and other bone related minerals.

To improve these levels naturally, you can look into adding following food items in your routine like sesame seeds (til), ragi or nachni, rajgira seeds, brown chana, matki/moth beans, horse gram, spinach and collard greens, figs and prunes, kidney beans (rajma), bony fish, eggs specially yolk, fish, salmon, mushrooms, cod liver oil (1 tsp) and most importantly, sunlight.

You need to keep a close check on your blood parameters with routine check-ups, and your doctor may think that sometimes, the food sources may not be enough to meet the increased requirement supplementation that may be necessary, which you can take under their supervision. Along with diet, exercise too is much important.

High-intensity exercises such as jogging or power walking, brisk walking and aqua aerobicsetc increases the blood flow and helps strengthen bones, yoga and other exercises too may be useful in improving the body’s balance, therefore reducing the risk of falls which could break bones. Being active is utmost important.

Deepika Rathod

The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices