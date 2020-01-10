Home Cities Delhi

Thyroid issues?

Thyroid hormone plays a pivotal role in the process of bone metabolism wherein both excess, as well as the deficiency of these hormones, can be potentially deleterious for bone tissues.

Published: 10th January 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Spinach

Spinach

By Deepika Rathod
Express News Service

I’ve seen people reaching out to me with bone issues wherein they mention that their bone pain is increasing day by day. But after further inspection, I get to know about their issues of extreme fatigue, lethargy, unintentional weight loss, etc. Plus, thyroid issues, basically hyperthyroidism. Thyroid hormone plays a pivotal role in the process of bone metabolism wherein both excess as well as the deficiency of these hormones can be potentially deleterious for bone tissues.

Hyperthyroidism is generally associated with increased excretion of minerals like calcium and phosphorus in the urine and stool, which results in a loss of bone mineral that in turn can lead to an increased risk of broken bones (fractures). If this is treated at a very early stage, bone loss can be minimised. Like hyperthyroidism, even excessive use of large amount of thyroid hormone replacement medication can result in bone loss. In addition to bone issues like osteoporosis, hyperthyroidism can also cause increase the blood calcium levels, leading to a condition known as hypercalcemia.

Occasionally, this may be severe enough to cause stomach upset, excessive urination and impaired kidney function.

That’s why focusing on bone health becomes very important when a person is suffering from hyperthyroid issues. We need to keep a check on calcium, Vitamin D, magnesium, phosphorous and other bone related minerals.

To improve these levels naturally, you can look into adding following food items in your routine like sesame seeds (til), ragi or nachni, rajgira seeds, brown chana, matki/moth beans, horse gram, spinach and collard greens, figs and prunes, kidney beans (rajma), bony fish, eggs specially yolk, fish, salmon, mushrooms, cod liver oil (1 tsp) and most importantly, sunlight.

You need to keep a close check on your blood parameters with routine check-ups, and your doctor may think that sometimes, the food sources may not be enough to meet the increased requirement supplementation that may be necessary, which you can take under their supervision. Along with diet, exercise too is much important.

High-intensity exercises such as jogging or power walking, brisk walking and aqua aerobicsetc increases the blood flow and helps strengthen bones, yoga and other exercises too may be useful in improving the body’s balance, therefore reducing the risk of falls which could break bones. Being active is utmost important.

Deepika Rathod

The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thyroid issues Thyroid Hyperthyroidism prevention
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp