AAP failed to reimburse study expenses borne by MCD-run schools: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday alleged that the AAP government has dealt a crushing blow to the education system in the city.

Published: 11th January 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday alleged that the AAP government has dealt a crushing blow to the education system in the city. He accused the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation of failing to reimburse 70 per cent of the education expense borne by the municipalities.

Alleging that the civic body-run schools are made to operate with only 57 per cent of the sanctioned teacher’s strength, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister took a swipe at the AAP government’s education model. “It (AAP government) has failed to reimburse Rs 3,941 cr to North MCD, Rs 569 cr to East MCD & Rs 223 cr to South MCD. As a result, the MCDs have been unable to pay salaries, seventh central pay commission arrears and other benefits to the teachers. The schools operate with only 57 per cent of teachers... they call this a success,” Puri tweeted.

ALSO READ: Hardeep Singh Puri, AAP government exchange blows over redevelopment plans

All three MCDs are run by the BJP. “Delhi government has dealt a crushing blow to the education system & morale of teachers in MCD run schools,” Puri tweeted.

AAP meets its donation target
The AAP has claimed that the party’s donation campaign, launched by senior leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday, met its target of raising Rs 28 lakh in 48 hours. The education minister had urged people to donate in the quest of carrying forward the “education revolution”. An estimated 1,300 people are believed to have made their donations online. “We are grateful to all those contributed to our cause,” the party said in a statement.

With PTI inputs

