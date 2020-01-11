Home Cities Delhi

Congress finalises 11 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections

The Congress is trying to make a comeback in the city which it ruled for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit.

Published: 11th January 2020 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress election committee met here on Saturday and discussed 18 seats for the assembly tickets in Delhi, sources said, adding that 11 tickets have been finalised by the leadership.

The Congress has to finalise candidates for 70 seats as Delhi goes for polls on February 8.

ALSO READ: Purvanchalis can be game changers in Delhi Assembly elections 2020

The party may release its first list on Monday, a source said.

The Congress is trying to make a comeback in the city which it ruled for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit.

ALSO READ: AAP asks 'Kejriwal versus who' in Delhi

The party was reduced to nil in the 2015 assembly polls as the AAP stormed to power by winning 67 out of 70 seats in the city, while the BJP won three seats.

Even in 2013 assembly polls, the Congress was reduced to eight seats, while the debutant AAP managed to win 28 seats and the BJP won 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Delhi Assembly elections Delhi Assembly elections 2020 Delhi Assembly polls 2020 Delhi Assembly polls
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp