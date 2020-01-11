Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government cautions department heads on poll code

The Assembly elections will be held on February 8 and the results declared on February 11.

Published: 11th January 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 09:08 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the poll process for the Assembly elections already underway, the Delhi government on Friday cautioned all its department heads to ensure that neither the proposals sent by them breach the model code of conduct nor the compliance of court orders are delayed due to the fear of their breach.

The government’s Services Department has issued a circular to all secretaries and principal secretaries, saying the proposals where the MCC provisions are attracted, should be submitted to a screening committee constituted for examining the same.

“All departments of the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, while forwarding the proposals to the chief secretary for consideration or approval, should clearly mention that provisions of the Model Code of Conduct are not attracted,” it stated.

The circular issued by the government said the proposal cleared by the screening committee will be submitted to the chief electoral officer of Delhi government along with full details and a note on urgency which would state why the proposal cannot wait till completion of the poll.

With PTI inputs

TAGS
Delhi polls Model code of conduct
