Delhi polls: Congress takes BJP cue, seeks voter advice on manifesto

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a cue from the BJP, the Congress on Friday launched a campaign, seeking people’s advice on drafting its manifesto for the Assembly elections.

Congress MP and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor released phone numbers and email addresses where voters could send their ideas, suggestions, and issues to the party.

A team of leaders will evaluate responses and may incorporate them as polls promises in its election document.

ALSO READ: February 8 Delhi polls to be a litmus test for Kejriwal, BJP and a resurgent Congress

The Delhi BJP recently launched the ‘Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav' (My Delhi, My Suggestion) campaign to enable voter participation in its manifesto-drafting process.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Tharoor said the initiative is aimed at encouraging direct participation of voters in the process of making the party’s manifesto. “We want to get the people’s message, and, hence, have decided to issue a call to Delhiites to send us ideas for our manifesto,” he said.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, president of women wing of Delhi Congress Sharmishtha Mukherjee and the party’s chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma were also present at the launch.

People send their ideas or suggestions through WhatsApp number 9625777907) or by giving a missed call on 18001215 55558.

They can also submit their responses on the portal www.dillikibaat.com or via email to manifesto@dillikibaat.com, as well as post their feedback on the party’s Facebook and Twitter pages.