Home Cities Delhi

Each vote cast for BJP is a vote against free electricity, education and healthcare: Sisodia

Sisodia condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for using the slogan 'Dilli Bikao Nahi Hai' (Delhi is not up for sale).

Published: 11th January 2020 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that each vote cast for the BJP in the upcoming assembly election would be a vote against free electricity, education and healthcare, and also accused the saffron party of calling the people of Delhi "bikau".

Sisodia condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for using the slogan "Dilli Bikao Nahi Hai" (Delhi is not up for sale).

"The BJP has planned to launch a campaign 'Dilli ka Swabhiman' (Delhi's self-respect) and they have decided to reach out to people with the line 'Dili bikao nahi hai'. This campaign is against the AAP government's welfare schemes of free water, electricity, transport and others. BJP shouldn't dare to call people 'bikao'," he said.

Claiming that the BJP is insulting the people of Delhi who are beneficiaries of pro-people policies "by calling them bikau or freeloaders", Sisodia said BJP leaders Amit Shah and J P Nadda should apologise to the people.

"I demand that Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's working president JP Nadda apologize to the people of Delhi for this shameful statement of their leaders. Delhi's people are masters and BJP leaders must behave properly with them, this kind of misbehaviour will not be tolerated. I also implore the people to listen to these BJP leaders carefully, they are calling you 'bikau'," he claimed.

 According to a media report, the BJP will soon kick off a 'Dilli ka Swabhiman' (Delhi's self-respect) campaign in the national capital to counter the Aam Aadmi Party's account of providing subsidised water and power in Delhi.

The party says it will go to people with the slogan 'Dili bikao nahi hai' (Delhiites are not up for sale).

"The BJP is against free electricity, free water and free travel for women. This can be their agenda as a party but they cannot insult the people of Delhi who are the beneficiaries of these pro-people policies," Sisodia told reporters.

"This may be their party's stand, but along with this, they have made a shameful statement calling the people of Delhi 'bikau'. I want to tell them that they shouldn't dare to call Delhi's or India's people 'bikau'. Delhi people are not bikau, they are the masters. Irrespective of whichever party is in power, AAP or BJP, the government is like a servant and its duty is to serve and not loot their masters," he said.

The deputy chief minister added that all money for all government expenses, for their aeroplanes, their salaries, comes from taxes paid by people.

"No matter what a person does, whether he is a rickshaw puller, a daily wage labourer, he is paying taxes and it is from that money that government buys buses, builds mohalla clinics, buys electricity, creates water supply system etc. Rich or poor, all pay taxes," he said.

"The BJP has insulted people of Delhi by calling them 'bikau'. Getting benefit from subsidised services of government doesn't make people 'bikau'. BJP leaders have time and again made statements that they don't want free education, water, electricity. BJP national general secretary Anil Jain has said that BJP is against giving subsidies, as this makes people 'bikau'," he claimed.

He claimed that the people of the city know the truth and they know that the BJP only wants to use all facilities created from people's tax money to benefit few industrialists, thereby making it a double tax on people.

"Paying a tax is anyway a burden on people, but when you charge people to provide the services which have been funded from tax collected from the people, then you add a double burden. We have ended this double burden. People pay taxes and it is the government's duty to provide the services to them. Now whether rich or poor, they are benefiting from government facilities" said Sisodia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manish Sisodia BJP AAP Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Delhi Polls 2020
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp