Jamia committee demands inquiry in police action during JNU protest march

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Condemning the police action on JNU students who tried to march to Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) on Friday alleged that there is a pattern of attacks on protesters since the anti-CAA stir began in the country.

“It is becoming clear day by day that the police in our country is being used not to preserve law and order, but for protecting the interests of the government. There has been no regret on the side of the police or the government for the brutalities carried out on peaceful protesters so far, and the brutalities seem to be continuing in collusion with civilians who follow the communal ideology of the government. Civilians have been seen openly attacking protesters with the police standing by,” said the spokesperson of the JCC on Friday.

The citizen’s march, organised by the JNUSU and JNU Teachers’ Association, was supported by the JCC and many Jamia students had joined the protest.

The committee demanded an inquiry into the police action on Thursday that injured several students, some of whom were also detained and sent to the Mandir Marg police station. “There were women with the police in civil dress who attacked the protesters,” the JCC said.