Home Cities Delhi

JJP to contest Delhi Assembly polls

The announcement was made after a meeting of the Delhi election committee of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), chaired by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Published: 11th January 2020 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Ajay Chautala, JJP< Dushyant Chautala

Jannayak Janta Party leader Ajay Chautala. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The JJP, which is in alliance with the BJP in Haryana, on Saturday announced that it will contest the Delhi assembly elections but put the ball in the saffron party's court on the question of the alliance.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the Delhi election committee of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), chaired by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Dushyant, who is also the Delhi in-charge of the party, announced that the JJP will contest the elections to be held on February 8 and will formally bring out its poll manifesto, the party said in a statement.

  After the meeting, Digvijay Chautala, Dushyant's younger brother and JJP's senior leader said the party has been active in the national capital and it has also formed its units there.

  On the question of forming a coalition with the BJP, Digvijay said JJP is running the Haryana government in alliance with the saffron party and it respects the coalition 'dharma'.

  "If coalition talks with BJP will take place, the party will hold the meeting again but the final decision will be taken by party founder Dr Ajay Singh Chautala," he said.

  The party will fight for poor people, farmers and labourers in the polls, he said.

The JJP, which entered into an alliance with the BJP in Haryana after contesting assembly elections against it, had fought the Lok Sabha elections in the state in alliance with AAP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Assembly polls JJP in Delhi Assembly polls
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp